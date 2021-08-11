Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,229 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 416,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,524,000 after buying an additional 78,595 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGN opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

