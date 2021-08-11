Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 10,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$938,876.85.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$59,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$116,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

SVM opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.69. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.31 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$949.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$45.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SVM. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.60.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

