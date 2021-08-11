Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.39 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 675,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,166. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

