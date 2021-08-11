Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 139 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 488,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,399,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.