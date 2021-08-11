Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 2,625 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $115,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $13,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 10.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 53,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

