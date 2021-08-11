Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 757 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 899,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.53. 2,094,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,488,178. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

