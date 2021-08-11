SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.84

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 10150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

