SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Position Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 895,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SLM worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period.

Get SLM alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLM. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.