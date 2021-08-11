Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $920.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02) and last traded at GBX 913 ($11.93), with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

A number of brokerages have commented on SMS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

