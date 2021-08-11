Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $920.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02) and last traded at GBX 913 ($11.93), with a volume of 1054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

A number of brokerages have commented on SMS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

