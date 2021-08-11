SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0066

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.35 million and $546,169.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,989.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.74 or 0.07007622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.24 or 0.01318217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00370456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00130824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.15 or 0.00593956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.09 or 0.00341585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.25 or 0.00296260 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

