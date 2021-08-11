SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Downgraded by William Blair

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

