SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $5.64. SmileDirectClub shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 374,162 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.