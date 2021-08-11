Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 11th (OTCMKTS:SLACU)

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s (OTCMKTS:SLACU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 11th. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS SLACU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.