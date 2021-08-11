Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.63. Solitario Zinc has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares in the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; and a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru.

