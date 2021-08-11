SparksPay (SPK) Price Hits $0.0019

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $19,742.90 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000876 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,382,455 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,613 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

