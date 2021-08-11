SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 63,833 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1,630.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.