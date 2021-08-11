SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 13,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,485,475. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.66.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

