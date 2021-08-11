SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,148. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.