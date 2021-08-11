SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

