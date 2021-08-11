Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as £162.04 ($211.70) and last traded at £155.20 ($202.77), with a volume of 12886 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £151.25 ($197.61).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £110.72 ($144.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.42.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.