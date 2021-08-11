Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,881,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 239.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

