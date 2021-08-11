Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $371,000 Stock Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 1,390.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,101 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60. Venus Concept Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $112.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.51.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. Insiders own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

