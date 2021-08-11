SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.61

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 31574 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get SSE alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.06%.

SSE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.