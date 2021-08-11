SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Kepler Capital Markets raised SSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded SSP Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SSP Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.