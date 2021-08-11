SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.28. 177,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of C$17.29 and a 1 year high of C$30.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cormark boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

