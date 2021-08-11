Stacks Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $57.90 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00152964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00037105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00157011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,654.57 or 1.00330494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,372,286 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

