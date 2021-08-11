STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.70.

STAG stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,686,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.