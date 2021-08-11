StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.41. StarTek has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, CEO Aparup Sengupta acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,907.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

