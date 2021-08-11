State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 360 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Banner worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Banner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banner by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Banner by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.