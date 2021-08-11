State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VGR opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

VGR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

