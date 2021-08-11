State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of PRA Group worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 81.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $813,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.39.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

