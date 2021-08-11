State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 870 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

