StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

STEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of STEP traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. 17,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,839. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $47.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.08.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in StepStone Group by 2,255.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 223,008 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StepStone Group by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,800,000 after acquiring an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,407,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 187,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

