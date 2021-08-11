StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Shares of STEP stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 13,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,839. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

