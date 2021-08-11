STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.600-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.60-7.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.81. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,886. STERIS has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $225.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

