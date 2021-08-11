STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $227.00 to $239.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.

STE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,854,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,091,000 after buying an additional 89,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,123,000 after buying an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

