STERIS (NYSE:STE) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $224.16 and last traded at $221.48, with a volume of 10526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.01.

The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $127,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in STERIS by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

