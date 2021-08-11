Sterling Manor Financial LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vedanta by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 471,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vedanta by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEDL traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.52. 12,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,817. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.71. Vedanta Limited has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

