Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,615 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.47. 427,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304,143. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.71. The company has a market cap of $421.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

