Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $21.14.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

