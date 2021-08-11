Stewardship Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMQQ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,848. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.77.

