Stewardship Advisors LLC Sells 5,242 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FULT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 25,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Fulton Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

