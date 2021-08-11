Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IMGO opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

