Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,504 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,590% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

Royal Gold stock opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after acquiring an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,488,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 376.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 198,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 156,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

