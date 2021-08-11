Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 29,675 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 21,881% compared to the average daily volume of 135 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

