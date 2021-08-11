Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.01. Stratasys posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $4,665,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 28.2% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. 3,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

