Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €153.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stratec (ETR:SBS) has been given a €153.00 ($180.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Stratec in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Stratec alerts:

Shares of ETR:SBS traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €132.20 ($155.53). 6,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.15. Stratec has a 12 month low of €94.40 ($111.06) and a 12 month high of €145.00 ($170.59). The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €117.48.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Stratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.