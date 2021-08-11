Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 3,501 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.34. 740,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,123,802. The company has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

