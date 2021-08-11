Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 571 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 890,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $68,311,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.18. The company had a trading volume of 100,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.39. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.55.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

