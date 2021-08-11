Strategic Investment Advisors MI Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,634,664 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.76.

